West Sussex village ranked as one of the best villages in the UK
We do like to be beside the seaside - but there are plenty of stunning British towns and villages to discover away from the coast, Which? reveals.
Helping you to figure out which ones to visit, the consumer champion has named the best inland towns and villages in the UK, with Wells in Somerset - not a town, but rather a small city - taking the top spot.
It’s followed by the Wiltshire village of Avebury in second place, while the Dorset village of Corfe Castle and the Merseyside village of Port Sunlight tie for third place.
The ranking was drawn up based on a Which? survey of over 9,000 holidaymakers, which asked them to rate their experiences of visiting 94 inland towns and villages in the past year. Destinations were rated across seven categories, including scenery, food and drink, peace and quiet, tourist attractions, and value for money.
Arundel ranks in 15th in the UK and was praised for its tourist attractions as well as its scenery.
Lewes also featured on the list, which like Arundel, was praised for its tourist attractions and scenery.
Commenting on the survey’s findings, Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel, said: "While the picturesque South West took the top spots, there are beautiful towns and villages in Scotland, Wales and from across England in the top ten - meaning there is a fantastic place to visit on your doorstep no matter where you live.”