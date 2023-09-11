A village in West Sussex has been named as one of the best in the UK in a recent ranking.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We do like to be beside the seaside - but there are plenty of stunning British towns and villages to discover away from the coast, Which? reveals.

Helping you to figure out which ones to visit, the consumer champion has named the best inland towns and villages in the UK, with Wells in Somerset - not a town, but rather a small city - taking the top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s followed by the Wiltshire village of Avebury in second place, while the Dorset village of Corfe Castle and the Merseyside village of Port Sunlight tie for third place.

Arundel Castle. Picture by Arundel Castle

The ranking was drawn up based on a Which? survey of over 9,000 holidaymakers, which asked them to rate their experiences of visiting 94 inland towns and villages in the past year. Destinations were rated across seven categories, including scenery, food and drink, peace and quiet, tourist attractions, and value for money.

Arundel ranks in 15th in the UK and was praised for its tourist attractions as well as its scenery.

Lewes also featured on the list, which like Arundel, was praised for its tourist attractions and scenery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad