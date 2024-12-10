West Sussex village restaurant and leisure business celebrates success of its first Christmas market – at the height of Storm Darragh

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 10th Dec 2024, 13:06 BST
A West Sussex village restaurant and leisure business has celebrated the success of its first Christmas market.

Riverside South Downs at Houghton Bridge hosted A Great Little Christmas Market on Friday, December 6, in conjunction with The Great Little Farmers' Market CIC.

Samantha Osborne, marketing and business development, said it was the family business's first Christmas market, with mulled wine and mince pies for customers.

Everything was held in doors, which was just as well, as the area was affected by Storm Darragh, with high winds and rain.

Pretty Little Creations' stall at Riverside South Downs' first Christmas marketplaceholder image
Pretty Little Creations' stall at Riverside South Downs' first Christmas market

Samantha said: "We had a lovely evening and all the traders said they liked the venue, so we're hoping to put on a summer market in our riverside garden next year.

"We ran a raffle on the night, with all proceeds going to Guild Care, and Frankie also had a stall of beautiful homemade crochet items, where all sales were going to Guild Care."

She thanked everyone who visited the market on such a rainy evening.

