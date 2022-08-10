West Sussex woman celebrates 100th birthday milestone

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lyn's 100th birthday at Elizabeth House

A woman in Bognor Regis has celebrated her 100th birthday at a West Sussex care home.

Lyn Clark was joined by family members, residents and staff at Elizabeth House care home in West Sussex for a party to celebrate the big occasion.

Born in Goodwood, Lyn grew up in a house with no electricity or running water. After her father - who worked as garden head at Goodwood House - passed away, her family were visited by the Duchess of Goodwood House. The Duchess moved the family into the stately home, providing work for Lyn’s mother.

It was at Goodwood House where Lyn would eventually meet her husband during the Second World War. He was one of the soldiers evacuated from Dunkirk in 1940 and was placed on sentry at the Goodwood Estate stables.

Following the war, Lyn spent the majority of her life working in a cashier’s office at a Co-Op in Chichester. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and embroidery.

As well as seeing family and friends at the party, Lyn received a congratulatory card from the Queen to mark the centenary.

Marian Drake, manager at the Shaw Healthcare-operated care home Elizabeth House, said: “It was so lovely to see so many family members and friends come together to celebrate Lyn’s 100th Birthday.

“We’re so happy to have her here at Elizabeth House.”