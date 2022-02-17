1. Kate Winslet, West Wittering

This 45 year old actress who lives in West Wittering, made her name in Titanic but has since gone on to star in a wide range of films such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Reader, and The Holiday. Photo: Pictured at the SFFILM's 60th Anniversary Awards Night at Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in 2017 (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)