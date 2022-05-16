West Wittering beach retains Seaside Awards

West Wittering Beach Pic: Derek Martin

The beach, run by West Wittering Estate plc, scooped two of the 209 awards handed out by Keep Britain Tidy, which are given to the best beaches in the country each year.

They are considered a seal of quality, guaranteeing visitors a clean, safe and well-managed coastal area. Once called the Quality Coast Award, the flags are thought to set the national standard for the best beaches across the UK.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive added: “The success of these beaches in reaching the very high standards demanded is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our blue spaces – from beach managers and volunteers to local residents and businesses. The huge commitment needed to maintain marvellous beaches worthy of these awards cannot be underestimated.