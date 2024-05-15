Westall House resident, Edna Hathaway, celebrated 104th birthday in style!
It was a special celebration for Edna, who celebrated a milestone birthday, becoming 104 years young!
A surprise afternoon tea party was laid on for her attended by family, residents and staff.
Edna chatted to all her guests and, when questioned as to her secret for longevity, she replied: " I've worked hard, enjoyed my life and always been happy with what I've got.” Molly Worthington, Head of Care at Westall House, made Edna a fabulous birthday cake featuring some of her favourite things ~ Baileys, strawberries and Maltesers.
Edna and her guests enjoyed listening to her favourite songs from the musicals as well as Doris Day hits.
Lynn Mayfield, well-being and activities lead at Westall House, read an article outlining the many inventions in the UK since Edna was born, including Branston Pickle, baked beans and the refrigerator!
It was a wonderful afternoon enjoyed by all.