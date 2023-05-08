Westbourne residents come together for street party to celebrate King Charles III's Coronation

Clare Kennett, Clerk to Westbourne Parish Council said: “The event was really well attended with around 300 people there, which is very good for Parish of just over 2000 people (which includes Woodmancote, Westbourne and Aldsworth). There were also other street parties taking place so we did well to draw such a big crowd.

"We’ve had amazing feedback from people and it shows what the Parish Council can do when everyone pulls together to help out. The Stags Head had an outdoor bar and BBQ which had a constant queue and the live singer was fantastic – people were dancing and children were running around and playing in the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also organised volunteering events today for the Big Help Out and some residents have been out cleaning the village gateways and historic fingerpost signs. It all really helps towards making the Parish a nice place to live.”

Residents came together yesterday (Sunday, May 7) for Westbourne’s Community Big Lunch Coronation Street Party.