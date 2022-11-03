Dominic Webb became a member of the prestigious society after passing two exams, one of which determined that he has an IQ score of 139 on the Culture Fair scale.

In the second exam, he achieved a score of 148 on the Cattell Ill B scale, which puts him in the top two per cent.

Either of the results from these tests qualified him to join Mensa, known as the ‘high IQ society’.

Dominic Webb.

Dominic had the idea to attempt to join Mensa after taking IQ tests online for fun.

He joins 20,000 people with high IQs, just like him, and can take part in events run by the society, ranging from inspiring talks to social get-togethers.

His mum, Elizabeth Webb, said: "He’s quite a shy boy, so for him to do something outside of his comfort zone was unusual.

“[But] he told us he was going to get in, and he did.”

His parents dropped him off to take the intimidating two-hour exam which was attended by ‘lots of other adults’.

Elizabeth said: “I would’ve been terrified, but he was fine.

"He came out and he said ‘I think I’ve done alright’.”

The Claverham Community College student is especially passionate about science, IT and maths and, at 13, has already decided on a university course.

Elizabeth added: “He’s doing very well at school, academically. He takes it all very seriously.”

However, this was not always the case for Dominic, who struggled with academics until a particular teacher took him under her wing.

Elizabeth said: “We were very worried about him at one point.

"He was a very slow reader. He didn’t talk until he was about two, two and a half.”

But during his year with Miss Haynes at Westfield Primary School, he ‘found his academic stride and never looked back’.

Now a confident reader, he accomplished the task of reading his height in books during lockdown which, at six-foot, was ‘quite a challenge’.

Despite his difficulties earlier on, Dominic’s parents were not surprised by his achievement.

Elizabeth said: “He’s very focused.

