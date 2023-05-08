The village band has recently recruited some new ringers during the Ring for the King campaign, which was run to raise awareness of bell ringing and the need to keep this tradition alive, following a reduction in the number of ringers after the Covid lockdowns.
Tower Captain Steve Pilfold said "Having recently discovered ringing myself, it was an honour to lead the band for this important national occasion and be a part of keeping this traditional English soundscape alive.”
St Mary's has six bells, the heaviest of which weighs in at over half a tonne and has a war memorial to the village ringers who were lost during the conflict as an inscription on it.