Westhampnett school appeals for donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland

The March CE Primary School is collecting a whole range of goods from pupils, parents and residents to donate to Ukrainian refugees who have travelled to Poland in the wake of the Russian attacks on their country.

It comes after a suggestion from a parent yesterday (Monday, February 28) at the school and since then it has received huge support as word has spread through churches and workplaces, with many residents keen to help. In less than a day it has required a change of plan for the organisers.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A young refugee girl from Ukraine waits to enter a bus at the Moldova-Ukrainian border's checkpoint near the town of Palanca on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Head teacher Nicky Metcalfe said: “The children made it very clear they wanted to donate and to help. People have donated absolutely everything - there’s Christmas presents!

“They were going to drive up to the charity in Emsworth in a car, now they need to get a van!

Ms Metcalfe explained that the reason for this was understandable, she continued: “We should all be pulling together to help all families whether from the UK or abroad”