We asked an artificial intelligence bot: “What is the best way to spend 24 hours in Chichester.”

In recent months artificial intelligence technology is starting to be used across innumerable industries, with Sussex Police, Southern Water and a Sussex NHS trust being just a few organisations that are harnessing it’s powers.

For the most part, the software ChatGPT, proved a reliable resource for finding fun and interesting ways to spend time in our city. All apart from number 9, which proved it to be more artificial than intelligent.

From taking a stroll around the ancient city walls to taking in the sights at Fishbourne Roman Palace, you can find the full list below.

It ended its strong list by saying: “These are some of the best ways to spend 24 hours in Chichester, but there are many more activities and attractions to enjoy in this beautiful city and its surroundings.”

Chichester Cathedral.jpg The AI said: "Visit Chichester Cathedral: Take a tour of this historic cathedral and admire its beautiful architecture and stained glass windows."

Chichester City Walls.jpg "Walk around the city walls: Enjoy a scenic walk around the ancient city walls, taking in the views of the city and the surrounding countryside."

Chichester Festival Theatre.jpg "Explore the Chichester Festival Theatre: If you're interested in theater, take a tour of this world-famous venue, which has hosted some of the greatest productions in the country."

Novium Museum.jpg "Visit the Novium Museum: Learn about the history of the city and its surroundings at this interactive museum."