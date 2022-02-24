What is this Haywards Heath based YouTube show about? 13th Note HiFi Reviews

13th Note HiFi Reviews is a YouTube show by Haywards Heath resident Simon Price.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 2:39 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:03 pm

On his YouTube profile, Simon said he aims to share experiences of audio in ‘a fun, engaging, credible (but fair) and very well produced way’.

“I don’t believe Hi-Fi should be presented in solely a technical and perfunctory way, because HiFi is a means to an end of faithfully produced music and music is entertainment,” said Simon.

Simon said he wants to explain the technicalities of audio in ‘a non-alien way’ and ‘promote the expansion of HiFi to new audiophiles’.

Haywards Heath YouTuber Simon Price said his broadband has been down since Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18). Picture: Lawrence Smith.

Visit www.13thnote.net to find out more.

Most recently Simon has been experiencing a week of problems with his BT broadband and has shared his story with the Mid Sussex Times.

