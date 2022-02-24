What is this Haywards Heath based YouTube show about? 13th Note HiFi Reviews

On his YouTube profile, Simon said he aims to share experiences of audio in ‘a fun, engaging, credible (but fair) and very well produced way’.

“I don’t believe Hi-Fi should be presented in solely a technical and perfunctory way, because HiFi is a means to an end of faithfully produced music and music is entertainment,” said Simon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon said he wants to explain the technicalities of audio in ‘a non-alien way’ and ‘promote the expansion of HiFi to new audiophiles’.

Haywards Heath YouTuber Simon Price said his broadband has been down since Storm Eunice on Friday (February 18). Picture: Lawrence Smith.

Visit www.13thnote.net to find out more.