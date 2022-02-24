What is this Haywards Heath based YouTube show about? 13th Note HiFi Reviews

On his YouTube profile, Simon said he aims to share experiences of audio in ‘a fun, engaging, credible (but fair) and very well produced way’.
“I don’t believe Hi-Fi should be presented in solely a technical and perfunctory way, because HiFi is a means to an end of faithfully produced music and music is entertainment,” said Simon.
Simon said he wants to explain the technicalities of audio in ‘a non-alien way’ and ‘promote the expansion of HiFi to new audiophiles’.
Visit www.13thnote.net to find out more.
Most recently Simon has been experiencing a week of problems with his BT broadband and has shared his story with the Mid Sussex Times.