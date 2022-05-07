A group of dancers make their way along West Street

What's going on in Horsham today? Morris dancers and cosplayers fill town centre

Morris dancers and cosplayers have filled Horsham town centre today as two exciting events take place in the town.

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 2:40 pm

A procession of Morris dancers marched through West Street today as part of the Broadwood Day of Dance which saw dozens of Morris dancers in Market Square take a musical march to the Lynd Cross pub.

Meanwhile, comic book fans have travelled to Swan Walk shopping centre to mark Free Comic Book Day today (Saturday May 7).

Cosplayers have arrived wearing a range of costumes from their favourite comic books and films including Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise, and a family dressed as The Incredibles.

1.

'Who ya gonna call?' Cosplayer makes their way to Comic Book Day

Photo Sales

2.

The Incredibles chat with Han Solo and a tie-fighter pilot outside Superdrug in Swan Walk

Photo Sales

3.

A Mandalorian perusing the wares in Gobsmack Comics

Photo Sales

4.

Morris dancers make their way towards the Lynd Cross

Photo Sales
West Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 2