What's going on in Horsham today? Morris dancers and cosplayers fill town centre

A procession of Morris dancers marched through West Street today as part of the Broadwood Day of Dance which saw dozens of Morris dancers in Market Square take a musical march to the Lynd Cross pub.
Meanwhile, comic book fans have travelled to Swan Walk shopping centre to mark Free Comic Book Day today (Saturday May 7).
Cosplayers have arrived wearing a range of costumes from their favourite comic books and films including Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise, and a family dressed as The Incredibles.
