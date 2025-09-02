When bridegroom never turned up and nor did a news report of his non-existent wedding this is how legendary Chichester editor responded

One of the Observer's most respected former editors, Graham Brooks, has died at the age of 95. He led the Chichester Observer, Bognor Regis Observer, Midhurst and Petworth Observer, and their sister newspapers for many decades before he retired in the early 1990s. In this special tribute, the current Editor In Chief Gary Shipton recalls his memories of the great man.

Graham Brooks, who died at the weekend at the age of 95, was more than just a wonderful family man and an extraordinary former editor of the Chichester Observer series.

He possessed professional qualities in all too short supply in today's rushing, gushing digital media age.

One of the first editors that I worked for in the early 1980s, he was passionate about getting stories right. And it was the words and the photographs rather than the design of the pages that were his abiding priority.

"No-one has ever telephoned me on a Thursday morning to complain about how the stories were laid out on page three," he once told me. "But leave someone's name out of a caption and the phone will be ringing off the hook."

He was always kind but he had a powerful news sense. I remember when a young reporter explained to him why they hadn't filed a report of a wedding at the weekend. "There was no story," the young reporter said. "The groom never turned up so the wedding never happened."

We all knew, of course, that that made it a much bigger story - but a raised eyebrow from the master was sufficient to make the point.

He had a huge collection of unfortunate misprints and an even bigger selection of anecdotes. He had a terrific sense of humour, often self-deprecating.

He reminded me, apocryphally perhaps, of a talk at a village hall. "A man seated at the back of the room shouted out 'Mr Brooks, I cannot hear a word.' To which someone in the front row responded 'Well I can, and I'm happy to change places ...'"

He was always calm. As we hurtled toward the deadline on a Wednesday afternoon the pressure could be intense. He never let it show. When I made mistakes - which was not uncommon - he was sanguine. He knew we would be tougher on ourselves than he ever needed to be.

So he taught us reporters and young sub-editors much; he inspired; he encouraged; he set standards of honesty and decency which were so sadly lacking in large national newsrooms.

As a result, he provided the kind of leadership and engendered the type of loyalty that helped make the Observer one of the biggest selling weekly newspapers in the country.

Above all else he was proud of Chichester and the communities he served. He put people first. He wanted the Observer to be a force for good.

And he loved his family and his lovely wife Kay.

Today, as the current Editor In Chief, on behalf of all journalists who worked with him and the people of Chichester, Petworth, Midhurst and Bognor Regis, I salute his memory; I give thanks for all that he did for his newspapers and the Sussex he loved; and I pass on our most sincere condolences to Kay and the family who so sorely mourn his loss.