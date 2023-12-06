'Where's our mail?' Horsham residents miss out on deliveries
Residents across the district say they sometimes go for a week without receiving any post and at other times get a batch delivered all at once.
Now Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is taking up the problem with bosses at Royal Mail and is, meanwhile, asking people to share their views. He has set up a survey: see https://www.jeremyquin.com/royal-mail-survey
He said everyone appreciated the work that our posties do. "I know they are fully committed to delivering their vital service to our communities, as they did in particular through Covid, in keeping the mail flowing.
"We are also aware that with Christmas fast approaching many will be relying on Royal Mail to send and receive cards and presents.
"I have recently been concerned to hear from a number of residents who are experiencing delays and I am keen to hear from as many people as possible about their experiences ahead of my meeting.”