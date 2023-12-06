BREAKING

'Where's our mail?' Horsham residents miss out on deliveries

‘Where’s our mail?’ – That’s the question being asked by people in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 10:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents across the district say they sometimes go for a week without receiving any post and at other times get a batch delivered all at once.

Now Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is taking up the problem with bosses at Royal Mail and is, meanwhile, asking people to share their views. He has set up a survey: see https://www.jeremyquin.com/royal-mail-survey

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said everyone appreciated the work that our posties do. "I know they are fully committed to delivering their vital service to our communities, as they did in particular through Covid, in keeping the mail flowing.

Most Popular
Residents in Horsham say they are missing out on postal deliveriesResidents in Horsham say they are missing out on postal deliveries
Residents in Horsham say they are missing out on postal deliveries

"We are also aware that with Christmas fast approaching many will be relying on Royal Mail to send and receive cards and presents.

Have you read? Fears Sussex village is ‘fast becoming a deprived urban area’

‘Sadness’ as Sussex village gift shop and tearoom announces closure

Concerns as four Horsham district sites are earmarked for major housing development

"I have recently been concerned to hear from a number of residents who are experiencing delays and I am keen to hear from as many people as possible about their experiences ahead of my meeting.”

Related topics:ResidentsRoyal MailSussex