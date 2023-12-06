‘Where’s our mail?’ – That’s the question being asked by people in Horsham.

Residents across the district say they sometimes go for a week without receiving any post and at other times get a batch delivered all at once.

Now Horsham MP Jeremy Quin is taking up the problem with bosses at Royal Mail and is, meanwhile, asking people to share their views. He has set up a survey: see https://www.jeremyquin.com/royal-mail-survey

He said everyone appreciated the work that our posties do. "I know they are fully committed to delivering their vital service to our communities, as they did in particular through Covid, in keeping the mail flowing.

Residents in Horsham say they are missing out on postal deliveries

"We are also aware that with Christmas fast approaching many will be relying on Royal Mail to send and receive cards and presents.