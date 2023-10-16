White storks spotted returning to Yapton could be 'talisman of hope' for the future, says resident
A group of ten or so birds were spotted on the southern border of Yapton, near Bilsham road, one resident, Andrew Knight, told Sussex World.
"(They) are thought to shelter here overnight during their migration to and from continental Europe or North Africa,” he added, explaining his hope that the increased frequency of sightings could mean that nesting pairs have returned to trees in and around the village.
White Storks have a long history in Britain, and they are particularly associated with Sussex, despite the fact that they have not nested in the UK for well over 600 years.
It is not known exactly why British White Storks died out, but efforts have been made to reintroduce them. The Knepp Estate, near Horsham, has been involved with The White Stork rewilding project since 2016, and now has more than seven nests, with 26 chicks fledging this year alone.
Mr Knight says this could be a talisman of hope for the future, and believes that, despite widespread climate anxieties, there is still time to reverse the damage done to fragile British ecosystems. “It is easy to think that it’s too late…. But it doesn’t have to be,” he said. “We must decide how we want history to judge us. We can all make a difference by balancing considered, sustainable development with protecting our environment and ecology for future generations. In Yapton, we are proud of our community, our setting, our ecology but anyone even passing through cannot help but see that this balance has been lost, our ecology is a diminishing resource that we need to fight to protect.”
The storks were spotted on a site which is currently targeted for use as a 170-home development, with a decision expected from councillors later this year. The plans have proven highly controversial, however, with several hundred residents writing in to object, citing oversubscribed schools and doctor’s surgeries, and overtaxed infrastructure.
"These developments are taking every piece of green in the area and killing off wildlife,” one resident wrote in a formal objection. “The pollution isn’t good for anyone who lives locally.”