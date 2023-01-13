Following recent widespread strike action across the UK, we’re taking a look at which services could be affected by industrial action today (Friday, January 13)

Ambulance strikes hit the county this week (Wednesday 11) but have now come to an end. Rail strikes came to and end in Sussex last week with none planned for the coming weeks.

Members of the National Education Union are set to vote in favour of mass industrial action as the teacher’s voting on the ballot comes to a close today.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are expected to take action over two days in England from Wednesday 18 to Thursday 19 next week.

AMBULANCE STATION STRIKE PICTURED MILITARY AT THE ROYAL SUSSEX COUNTY A+E BRIGHTON

