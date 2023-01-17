Fans of Love Island were happy to see the popular ITV2 dating show return to their TV screens last night (January 16).

The 27-year-old has never been in an relationship before, but has stared in music videos for Craig David and DJ Tom Zanetti, as well as being a backing dancer for Charli XCX at Wembley.

Presenter Maya Jama welcomed ten new islanders to the first Winter Love Island since 2020, inviting the singletons to a luxury villa in South Africa in search of love and the chance to win £50,000.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ Jama takes over hosing the show from Laura Whitmore, who stepped down from her duties as presenter in August last year.

It was a dramatic first night in the villa, as semi-pro footballer Tom Clare entered as the first bombshell of this season. The Macclesfield Town striker was the first-ever bombshell to be voted in by the public in the show’s history.

The public chose Tom over Ellie Spencer, a 25-year-old business development executive at a law firm from Norwich.

Brighton actress and ring girl Olivia Hawkins ended the first episode coupled up with Will Young, a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire who has more than 1 million followers on TikTok.

But who else is currently in a couple? How long does this season run for? Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island 2023.

How long does Love Island last?

Love Island seasons generally last for eight weeks, with the winter edition keeping to this format.

Fans can enjoy all the drama until March 2023.

When is the final?

If the show keeps to the eight week format, the final is likely to air on Monday, March 13.

Where is the Love Island 2023 villa?

The second-ever winter Love Island will see contestants searching for love in a luxury villa in South Africa.

The Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek is based near Cape Town and set in the town’s wine valley which is known as South Africa’s “millionaire’s row”.

The Sun have reported that ITV have allegedly paid £1.2 million to rent the luxury property.

Who are the contestants? Olivia Hawkins: 27, a ring girl and actress from Brighton Tanya Manhenga: 22, a biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool Tanyel Revan: 26, a hair stylist from North London Lana Jenkins: 25, a makeup artist from Luton Anna-May Robey: 20, a payroll administrator from Swansea Kai Fagan: 24, a science and PE teacher from Manchester Ron Hall: 25, a financial advisor from Essex Shaq Muhammad: 24, an airport security officer from London Will Young: 23, a farmer from Buckinghamshire Haris Namani: 21, a TV salesman from DoncasterWho are the current couples?

The first set of couples are the first episode are:

Tanya and Shaq Anna-May and Haris Lana and Ron Tanyel and Kai Will and Olivia