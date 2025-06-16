Who legend Roger Daltrey who lives in Sussex gets knighthood

Roger Daltrey at Hastings Beatles Day with organiser Judy Atkinson.

Who singer Roger Daltrey, who lives in Burwash, has received a knighthood for his work with the Teenage Cancer Trust

Sir Roger said in a statement: “It is a wonderful honour for me and especially for Teenage Cancer Trust. I accept this award not only for myself but on behalf of all the unsung heroes who have given their energy towards making the Teenage Cancer Trust the success it has become.

"The likes of The Who and their fans, Angie Jenkison, Lindsay Hughes, Des Murphy, Rob Ballantine and the late Chris York are some of many who have done so much to elevate the charity, to the point where it now has 28 specialist units in NHS hospitals across the U.K.”

A spokesperson for the charity said: “It’s richly deserved not just for his remarkable contribution to British music and culture for over half a century, but for the tens of millions of pounds that his relentless fundraising and brilliant live performances have generated for Teenage Cancer Trust among other causes.

“Sir Roger is a true inspiration and we salute him and all the other honourees from the worlds of music and the creative arts for enriching our lives with their brilliant human artistry and achievements.”

Sir Roger has close links to Hastings, often visiting one of his favourite restaurants La Bell Vista. During Covid lockdown the Who frontman started Lakedown Brewery with his son Jamie and two sons-in law. The brewery taproom is situated on his family farm at Burwash.

The rock legend made an appearance at Hastings Beatles Day to support his grandson who was playing in a tribute band during the day-long charity fund raiser.

Sir Roger also visited the Albion pub in Hastings Old Town as the Lakedown Brewery, he runs with his family, extended its links with the Fat Tuesday Music Festival.