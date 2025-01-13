Why a Bognor Regis yoga teacher is focusing her mind on helping those on healing journeys

Yoga teacher Gonca has redoubled her efforts to reach out to potential clients by launching a new website. Photo: Molly Emerson

Celebrities such as Lady Gaga and David Beckham tend to grab the headlines when it comes to coverage of the ancient practice of yoga -- but the very real benefits to everyday folk are what focuses the mind of Gonca Alban.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now yoga teacher Gonca has redoubled her efforts to reach out to potential clients by launching a new website that outlines her vision on how she can help with their healing journeys.

Yoga, which dates back to Northern India some 5,000 years ago, focuses on breathing, flexibility and strength to boost mental and physical wellbeing and can be hugely beneficial in managing pain and reducing stress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Gonca, from Bognor Regis, says she has seen for herself just how advantageous the practice can be over her more than two decades of teaching.

Yoga teacher Gonca Alban. Photo: Molly Emerson

Gonca, who offers both in-person and online sessions across the UK and is a senior Yoga Alliance and British Wheel of Yoga teacher with around 2,000 hours of training, said: "Even though I have been teaching yoga for 20 years, its transformative effects on people continues to amaze me.

"From physical healing, freer energy flow throughout the body, into every cell, greater mindfulness, clearer intuition, better connection to our bodies in the medium to long term, to its calming, energising, mood boosting effects after just one class, the practice of yoga offers countless benefits and continues to transform people's lives.

"Whether your aim is to keep yourself happy, increase flexibility, strength and energy, or you are looking for healing for a health problem, like painful back, hip issues, IBS, digestive discomfort, migraines, or just some relaxation or movement, there is a style of yoga out there that will meet your needs perfectly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gonca says she has witnessed people achieving incredible breakthroughs in their mental and physical health through an appropriate style of yoga. She added: "I have seen a 93-year-old lady, who was on continuous strong painkillers and could no longer leave her house due to the immense pain she was in, not only come off her pain medication, but also go out once again after only six months of yoga.

"And a previously very active and fit man in his early 30s came to me for help when he could no longer lift his baby due to his back pain. After a few months of yoga, he returned to training and running and was whirling his baby above his head with ease."

Then there are the effects Gonca sees in her classes every day, where people are able to drop their burdens and stresses and walk out of an hour's class feeling rejuvenated, relaxed, energised, alive and optimistic.

She said: "I myself have experienced countless physical, emotional, mental and energetic benefits from my yoga practise and continue to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of these are increased awareness, mindfulness; better connection to innate intuition and wisdom; greater flexibility and ease in joints and muscles; release of physical and mental tensions, increased strength, increased body awareness; healthy and freer flowing energy through the whole body down into every cell; greater clarity and ability to focus; a feeling of aliveness, joy and ease and increased ability to deal with life's challenges with equanimity and objectivity."

*Visit gahealthandyoga.com -- contact Gonca at [email protected]