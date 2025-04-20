Photo: Eddie MitchellPhoto: Eddie Mitchell
Wildfire in Horsham sparks emergency response

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
A wildfire in Horsham sparked a considerable emergency response yesterday (April 19), as fire and rescue teams descended on the scene.

The fire took place off Denne Road in Horsham, at approximately 6.58pm yesterday. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue urged members of the public to keep their doors and windows closed while the operation took place.

