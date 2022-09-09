Edit Account-Sign Out
Will the death of Queen Elizabeth II affect Gatwick Airport?

Will the death of Queen Elizabeth II affect flights to and from Gatwick Airport?

By Joe Stack
Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:55 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 7:55 am

Following the sad announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, representatives of the airport made a statement on social media.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we hear the news about Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

One person responded to ask the airport spokesperson: “I don’t know if this is too soon but will flights be on as usual tomorrow?”

A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport responded: “Whilst we are deeply saddened to hear of the Queens passing this afternoon, we can confirm this news will not directly affect the Airport operations. Thank you LT”

