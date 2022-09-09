Will the death of Queen Elizabeth II affect Gatwick Airport?

Following the sad announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral yesterday afternoon, representatives of the airport made a statement on social media.

The statement read: “It is with great sadness that we hear the news about Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One person responded to ask the airport spokesperson: “I don’t know if this is too soon but will flights be on as usual tomorrow?”

MAIDENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice on July 15, 2022 in Maidenhead, England. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)