Willingdon Cub Scouts group hold racing event

A group of youngsters from Willingdon have put on a racing event to raise money.

By India Wentworth
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 16:42 BST

The 2nd Willingdon Cub Scouts organised a Pinewood Derby car racing evening on March 20 to raise funds for the upcoming international camp in Austria.

More than 30 youngsters designed, built, and painted their own wooden vehicles.

The group would like to thank Kings Church for hosting and support in making the Pinewood Derby a success – it raised more than £250.

Cub Scout leader Paul Wilton said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of our Pinewood Derby event. Our young cubs put a lot of hard work and dedication into designing and building their cars, and it was great to see them having so much fun. We are grateful for the support of Kings Church and our community, which has helped us to raise funds for the group. This event is a great example of how we can come together as a community to support our local youth.”

