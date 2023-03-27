Cub Scout leader Paul Wilton said: “We are thrilled with the outcome of our Pinewood Derby event. Our young cubs put a lot of hard work and dedication into designing and building their cars, and it was great to see them having so much fun. We are grateful for the support of Kings Church and our community, which has helped us to raise funds for the group. This event is a great example of how we can come together as a community to support our local youth.”