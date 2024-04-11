Willingdon Park Manor: Look inside new £21.6m East Sussex care home with a cinema, cocktail bar and hair salon

Take a look inside Eastbourne’s new ‘luxury’ care home with a cinema, cocktail bar and hair salon.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 11th Apr 2024, 13:35 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 15:46 BST

Willingdon Park Manor is a new 85-bed residential dementia and nursing home in Kings Drive.

Facilities at the new home include nine luxurious suites, forming part of a unique retirement living offering called The Residences.

Those who live at The Residences have access to a premium suite with a kitchenette, and exclusive amenities, such as a celebrations area and terrace, fine dining and concierge services, a cinema, café, hair salon and cocktail bar.

Other features at the home include; a sensory room to support residents living with dementia, an activities room with a baby grand piano, and a winter and summer terrace which will be used for gardening, bird watching and socialising.

Take a look below at pictures from inside the care home.

Photo: Hallmark Care Homes

The cocktail bar.

The cocktail bar. Photo: Hallmark Care Homes

The bar and lounge.

The bar and lounge. Photo: Hallmark Care Homes

The kitchen.

The kitchen. Photo: Hallmark Care Homes

