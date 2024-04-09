Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 150 guests were invited to experience Hallmark Willingdon Park Manor, a new 85-bed residential dementia and nursing home in Kings Drive.

Local businesses and care professionals alike enjoyed demonstrations from some of the home’s 90 new team members and viewed the facilities which include nine luxurious suites, forming part of a unique retirement living offering called The Residences.

Residents who live at The Residences have access to a premium suite with a kitchenette, and exclusive amenities, such as a celebrations area and terrace, fine dining and concierge services, a cinema, café, hair salon and cocktail bar.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Candy Vaughan officially opens Hallmark Willingdon Park Manor with General Manager Ian Cole (left), founder Avnish Goyal CBE and Managing Director Aneurin Brown. Photo: David Bartholomew

Other features at the home include; a sensory room to support residents living with dementia, an activities room with a baby grand piano, and a winter and summer terrace which will be used for gardening, bird watching and socialising.

Outside there is a summer house, gardening club area with raised planters, and a courtyard which supports alfresco dining in the warmer months.

The afternoon event was concluded by speeches and musical entertainment from a harpist and the Download choir.

General Manager at Hallmark Willingdon Park Manor, Ian Cole said: “We had a fabulous time, introducing our new home to the Eastbourne community and 90 dedicated team members, who are passionate about supporting residents to thrive in later life.

Cllr Candy Vaughan and General Manager Ian Cole celebrate Willingdon Park Manor opening with a cocktail.

“Much thought and consideration has gone into Willingdon Park Manor to help residents live active, independent and fulfilled lives, we have lots of spaces residents and their loved ones can enjoy quality time together and make new memories.

“We are excited to see what the future holds for Willingdon Park Manor and we would like to thank the local community for the incredible, warm welcome we have received to date.”