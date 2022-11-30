A Scout group in Willingdon held a donation drive to help families put food on the table this Christmas.

The 2nd Willingdon Scout/Beaver/Cub group put on the donation drive for the Rainbow Wishes Family Hamper appeal. Rainbow Wishes is a toy and gift shop in Pevensey and this is the third year it has donated hampers to struggling families. Hampers include kitchen basics, hygiene products, and Christmas gifts. All group members, and the adult leaders, donated pasta to the appeal so that 70 hampers will include the kitchen staple.

Sadly due to the cost of living crisis, the shop is struggling to fill its hampers this year due less donations coming in. Tracie Owen, owner of Rainbow Wishes, said: “We were thrilled to have 2nd Willingdon contact us asking to get involved, their kindness really will make a difference to the families we help. We also want to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has helped with the current and previous collections and encourage people to keep donating so we can help those in need this Christmas.”

Janice Gillam, Cub leader at 2nd Willingdon, said: “The Scout motto is ‘be prepared’ and we are so proud of our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. By giving so generously to such a worthy cause our children will help to ensure the cost-of-living crisis is felt just a little less harshly by some local families this Christmas, letting them be better prepared for the new year.”

Willingdon Scout group help families in need this Christmas (photo from Scout group)

