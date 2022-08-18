Win a chance to go to Goodwood for a fiver by taking part in Bognor Regis business's raffle

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Interest Company (CIC) were gifted three Revival tickets by a member of the public earlier this year and have decided to use them to raise money for the shop.

The tickets each cover a different day of the festival, which runs from September 16 to September 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It costs £5 to play, and there is no limit on entries. Winners will be announced on Wednesday 31 August.

Grandads Front Room, on High Street, Bognor Regis

Entrants are asked to leave their full names and contact details on all submissions.

All money raised will go towards supporting Grandads Front Room, which provides white goods and pastoral support to members of the community.