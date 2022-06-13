Wisborough Green funeral directors held its second resources fair

A Wisborough Green-based funeral director held its second Funeral Options Resources Fair in the village hall.

Dandelion Farewells, an independent funeral director, delivered its ‘In the community for the community’ ethos as the event was created to let visitors ask questions and to inform, reassure and help people to prepare for the possibility of needing to arrange a funeral for themselves or a loved one.

The event tied-in with Dying Matter Awareness Week and partnered with charities and suppliers.

The event included stone carving demonstrations from Tilleys Stonemason and Sussex Willow who were showing the skill and care taken when weaving natural willow coffins.

Dandelions Farewells' Funeral Operations Resources Fair

Visitors were also given the opportunity to support the Dandelion Farewells Child Bereavement Support Project, which provides bereavement resources for local schools and groups.

Judith Dandy, director of Dandelion Farewells, said: “With few avenues to explore the many choices that are available in advance, our event brings together ideas and options, whilst starting the journey for Dandelion Farewells to become a friendly, familiar face that can be called upon for assurance and support when needed. I have to give a huge thank you to all of the resources and businesses who gave their time to be here. We could not have done it without them.”

Anyone who wishes to attend one of these sessions can contact Dandelion Farewells for the next scheduled dates at [email protected] or call 01403 701001.