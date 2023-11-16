Wisborough Green Scout, Beaver and Cub groups remember The Fallen

Members of the 1st Wisborough Green Scout Group, Beaver Colony and Cub Pack turned out in force to mark Remembrance Sunday.

A service was led by Canon John Bundock at St Peter ad Vincula Church in Wisborough Green with a packed congregation. Uniformed Beaver and Cub scouts paraded down the aisle bearing the British Flag and those for their group.

The church had been set with clear silhouettes of fallen soldiers on the pews, with names engraved nearby, in a poignant portrayal of those from the parish who gave their lives in World War I and II.

The Scouts led the congregation to the village memorial where wreaths were laid, and two minutes silence observed.

The Beavers created their own wreaths out of egg boxes

Hannah Miller, 1st Wisborough Green Beaver Section Leader, said “We are very proud of all our Beavers and Cubs who attended the parade and service. They were very well presented, and conducted themselves in a very mature and respectful manner. We couldn’t have asked any more from them.”

She added: “The Beavers and Cubs spent their meetings last week learning why we recognise Remembrance Sunday so significantly in our calendar. The heritage of scouting and its role in the World Wars is very important. The young people spent time discussing the Poppy and its significance at this time of year and the Beavers made their own wreath out of painted egg boxes which they laid themselves at the memorial during the service.”

A casualty of the Covid pandemic, 1st Wisborough Green Scout Group became dormant. Re-launching in Autumn 2022 the Group is celebrating its return one year anniversary and now has a full and thriving Beaver Colony (ages 6-8) and Cub Pack (ages 8-10.5 years) and there are plans to launch a Scout Troop in 2024.

The group has also been active in the community raising over £700 at the August Bank Holiday summer fete on the Green selling teas, coffees and cakes.

To continue to grow and support more young people, more volunteers are needed. Hannah Miller said: “We are inviting those interested in volunteering with 1st Wisborough Green Scout Group to get in touch. It is great fun and it’s amazing what our young people are achieving through the opportunities we are creating in scouting.

"We have long waiting lists with lots more young people keen to get involved. You could come and see what we get up to, help out, find out more about the roles and then decide if volunteering with the group is something you would like to pursue.