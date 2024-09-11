Wittering couple celebrate 65th Wedding Anniversary

Christine and Brian Wheeler celebrate their 65th Wedding anniversary on September 19th

On the 19th of September Brian and Christine Wheeler of East Wittering celebrate their 65th Wedding Anniversary .

They married in Manorbier, Wales, where they met while Brian was on National Service.

Then setting up home in Berkshire followed by Hertfordshire finally moving to East Wittering 30 years ago.

They love the Witterings and have made so many good friends.

They have three children Jacquie , Ian and David , eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

They enjoy art , bowling , gardening , jigsaws and holidays abroad and at home.

There will be a family gathering and celebration at the weekend