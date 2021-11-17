Wivelsfield man driving world’s smallest car across Britain smashes GoFundMe target: tiny Peel P50 is a big hit
A Wivelsfield man who is driving the world’s smallest car across Britain for Children in Need has already smashed his fundraising target.
Vintage vehicle enthusiast Alex Orchin, 31, is taking his tiny Peel P50 from John o’ Groats to Lands’ End and originally aimed to raise £2,000 over two weeks.
However, thanks to his many generous donors, his GoFundMe project has already made more than £4,500 after only a few days.
“I can’t believe it has made it to over £2,000,” Alex wrote on his GoFundMe page on Monday (November 15).
“Thank you to everyone who has donated, and remember you can follow our trip on YouTube, just type in ‘the UK in a peel p50’.”
Alex, who started his epic journey on Saturday (November 13), believes he is the first Peel P50 driver to take on this challenge.
His trip will be spread out over two to three weeks as Alex stops off in various towns to busk on his bagpipes and spread the word about his campaign.
His mission has already caught the attention of the BBC, as well as many local newspapers across the country.
You can read our full interview with Alex here.