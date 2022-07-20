Woman arrested after multiple vehicles damaged in St Leonards

Cars were targeted in Silchester Road, London Road and Carisbrooke Road on Sunday, July 17 between 7.30pm and 8.15pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
“Officers investigating the matter are keen to hear from any witnesses, including anyone who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1401 of 17/07. Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.