Woman 'in distress' rescued from sea near Hastings Pier
and live on Freeview channel 276
The woman was spotted ‘in distress’, with several members of the public helping her before police and ambulance services arrived at the scene.
The incident happened on the beach at White Rock, near Hastings Pier, at around 11.45pm.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance crews responded alongside fellow emergency services following concerns for the safety of a woman in the water. The woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital for checks.”
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to reports of a woman in distress in the water at around 11.45pm on Wednesday, September 6.
“The woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital for checks.
“Officers would like to extend their thanks to the members of the public who assisted.”