Woman left with serious injuries after Selsey hit and run

The incident happened on the B2145 Selsey Road about 10.25pm on Tuesday (August 9) while the victim was crossing the road, according to police.
The vehicle is described as modified and very loud, with at least three men inside.
The driver initially stopped and spoke to the victim, before making off from the scene at speed towards Chichester, police have said.
The road was closed in both directions while the victim was attended to by paramedics. She was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Officers investigating the collision have said they would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial 1470 of 09/08.