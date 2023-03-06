Woman to run in London Landmarks Half Marathon to raise money for Selsey RNLI

A woman will be running a half marathon to help raise money for the RNLI Selsey lifeboat station in honour of her late father.

Sue-Lee Fullick will be running the London Landmarks Half Marathon in April to help raise money for the lifeboat station.

Sue, whose father, was born in Selsey is raising money for the station following his passing last March.

As of writing, £396 has been raised for the RNLI out of a goal of £500.

Sue said: “I am running the London Landmarks Half Marathon on April 2.

“My father was born and raised in Selsey, and both my Great Grandfather Arthur Fullick, and Grandfather Vernon Fullick were members of the Selsey Lifeboat crew. My father raised both my sister and I to be proud supporters of the RNLI and the amazing work their volunteers do. Sadly my father passed away unexpectedly last March and so I’m raising money for the RNLI in his memory.

“The funds raised will support RNLI Selsey Lifeboat station to keep launching to save lives.”

From cultural landmarks and heritage to the city's quirky and hidden secrets, runner get to explore the capital on route as part of the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

The event will start on the iconic Pall Mall, before runners take in the sights and sounds of London’s awe-inspiring landmarks, eventually finishing outside Downing Street.

The event is organised by baby charity, Tommy's to benefit themselves and many other good causes. Over £30 million has been raised to date since the first event in 2018.