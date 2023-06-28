A woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27.

Emergency services were called to Pevensey Bay Beach after the woman was spotted by a passer-by.

Officers confirmed that the woman was dead at the scene and are now working to identify the woman following the discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Pevensey Beach on Tuesday, June 27, after the body of a woman was discovered by a member of the public.”

A woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27. Photo: Contributed

"She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.