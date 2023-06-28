Emergency services were called to Pevensey Bay Beach after the woman was spotted by a passer-by.
Officers confirmed that the woman was dead at the scene and are now working to identify the woman following the discovery.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Pevensey Beach on Tuesday, June 27, after the body of a woman was discovered by a member of the public.”
"She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to identify her and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”