NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Woman's body found on East Sussex beach

A woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

Emergency services were called to Pevensey Bay Beach after the woman was spotted by a passer-by.

Officers confirmed that the woman was dead at the scene and are now working to identify the woman following the discovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Pevensey Beach on Tuesday, June 27, after the body of a woman was discovered by a member of the public.”

Most Popular
A woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27. Photo: ContributedA woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27. Photo: Contributed
A woman’s body was found on the beach at Pevensey Bay on Tuesday, June 27. Photo: Contributed

"She was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify her and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesPoliceSussex Police