Women in construction in the spotlight at panel discussion in Worthing

ECE Group and Hawes Construction Group hosted their second Women in Construction Sussex event in Worthing recently, which attracted over 115 attendees.

Women in Construction Sussex had a panel discussing the topic 'Journeys into construction and overcoming challenges' attended by over 115 people.

The purpose of the event was to create a supportive network for women in architecture, construction, and planning, while empowering individuals at various stages of their careers. With an emphasis on overcoming challenges and sharing inspiring journeys into the construction industry, the panel explored topics such as the role of AI in construction, navigating construction sites as a woman, industry advancements, and strategies for better supporting women in their professional endeavours.

The esteemed panel consisted of:

· Nicola Tilbury – Director, Potter Raper· Sarah Hufford - Associate Director, ECE Planning· Kemi Owoeye – Sustainable Design Lead, Willmott Dixon· Alexandra Duffy – Graduate Building Control Surveyor· Beatriz Huezo – Managing Director, Lomax· Natasha Baum – Preconstruction Manager, Willmott Dixon

The panel at the Women in Construction Sussex event talked about AI, career progression and how to better support women in the industry

The event commenced with Selina Walker, Associate at ECE Architecture, setting the stage for an insightful discussion. Sarra Hawes, Director of Hawes Construction Group, skilfully moderated the panel, encouraging dynamic exchanges between the participants.

Sarah Hufford, Associate Director at ECE Planning and one of the panellists, expressed her delight with the event, stating, "It was a pleasure to be part of such a thought-provoking evening with well over 100 people in attendance. I think we are building something very special and look forward to future events."

About Women in Construction SussexECE Group and Hawes Construction Group started Women in Construction Sussex to create a supportive network for women in architecture, construction and planning. Women in Construction, Sussex provides networking opportunities and aims to help voices be heard by empowering people early in their careers.

Selina Walker from ECE says: “We are so proud to have had such a great turnout, especially given that this is only our second WiC Sussex event. This really shows the demand for a Sussex-based group providing networking and knowledge sharing. It's a real pleasure helping to support other women at all stages of their careers”.

Over 115 people from the construction, architecture and planning industry attended the event.

To learn more about the event, click here: ecearchitecture.com/journeys-into-construction-and-overcoming-challenges-women-in-construction-sussex-may-2023/

Industry leading women formed the inspiring panel.

Several attendees shared their own experiences throughout the evening.

ECE Architecture Associate Selina Walker introduced the event and started the evening off.

After the event, there was networking between the attendees and panellists.