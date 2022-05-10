Women protest at Hastings United football match where transgender goalkeeper Blair Hamilton played

Blair Hamiton, a 32-year-old PhD student at the University of Brighton, has played for The U’s since January 2020.

She received national attention when she was called up to the England Universities Women’s squad in March, leading to Hastings United releasing a statement condemning the abuse she received online.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Save Women’s Sport’ protest was held before and during Hastings United’ end-of-the-season handing out fliers which argued it was unfair for Bexhill United Ladies to play against the transgender goalkeeper.

Blair Hamiton, 32, has played for The U’s since January 2020. She received national attention when she was called up to the England Universities Women’s squad in March, leading to Hastings United releasing a statement condemning the abuse she received online. Photo by Jon Smalldon. SUS-221005-122549001

It said: “Blair Hamilton, the Hastings United goalkeeper, is a 6-foot footballer who used to play men’s football.

“Is this fair to Bexhill women footballers? Is this fair to the Hastings woman who lost her chance to play in goal for her team?”

News of the protests caused a fierce debate on Twitter, with many pointing out the players themselves had no problem with the selection.

Billy Wood, the chairman and CEO of Hastings United, defended the team and goalkeeper against the criticism.

Hastings United finished their season with an 11-1 victory over rivals Bexhill United Ladies. The U's missed out on promotion by one point, but ended up with the best attack and best defence in the league. Photo by Jon Smalldon. SUS-221005-122559001

He tweeted: “Ask the women involved in the sport, in the competition and in action how they feel? We as a club adhere to the rules of the FA, simple as.

“These people seriously should’ve gone down to Eastbourne for a Toby Carvery as they absolutely wasted their Sunday.”

Hastings United player Nicole Baitup tweeted: “The real question is, is our player okay? Think about her mental health. Disgusting behaviour.

“It’s 2022 get over it. We’re happy to play with her, the FA have allowed it. Do yourself a favour and leave. Hard enough being accepted into this world as it is without your uneducated opinion.”

Blair did not get involved in the debate but thanked fans for their support in a tweet.

She said: “Big thanks to all those who supported me, including the management, the players and fans. You have been incredible these past two seasons.”

The 11-1 victory closed out the season with Hastings United narrowly missing out on promotion by one point.

They finished with the best attack in the league, scoring 80 goals, and the best defence in the league, conceding just 10 goals.

Bexhill United used the final game of the season to raise money for charity. They raised £136.89 for St Michael’s Hospice.