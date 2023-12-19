Wonderful designs for MP’s official Christmas card

Andrew Griffith announced the winning design and six runners-up whose pictures are featured on the MP’s official Christmas card which will be sent to hundreds of people including King Charles III and Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.The MP invited local Walberton-based children’s author and illustrator Hope Bullen to be the judge of the 2023 competition to choose the pictures for his card. Children from primary schools across the constituency sent in their colourful designs. A painting by Poppy Pritchett, a pupil in Year 4 at Arundel C of E Primary School, was picked as the overall winner. Her ‘Christmas in Arundel’ was chosen for its Christmas scene and familiar location of the memorial in Arundel High Street. The six runners up were Lola Milton at Hassocks Infants School, Jacob Needham and Hattie Wood, also at Arundel CofE Primary School, Ella Burdfield at St Philips Primary Catholic School, Rowan Fearick at Aldingbourne Primary School, and Amelie Crichton-Kelly at West Chiltington Community School. All of their pictures are featured on the rear of the MP’s Christmas card.Andrew visited all of the winners to personally congratulate them and present them with a certificate and a prize. Every child who entered the competition has received a personal letter of thanks from Andrew.This year’s sponsors were local firms, Tates of Sussex garden centres, and Hepworth & Co Brewers in Pulborough.Andrew said: “I would like to thank all of the children from so many schools for sending me their wonderful pictures. And I was delighted by Poppy’s winning design for its very seasonal depiction of Arundel. I wish the children, their families, and readers a very happy Christmas.”