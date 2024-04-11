Wonderful display of spring colour and blooms at the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Spring Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town Mayor, Stephanie Inglesfield, commented: “Sylvia Harris and Shirley Anderson from the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society have done it again. The Spring show was a wonderful display of local residents’ flowers, plants and arts for everyone’s delight! There was, of course, a competitive edge to the show and the most beautiful and colourful plants were rewarded.

“I had such an enjoyable time at the show that I even ended up buying myself a small houseplant. I have been assured that as long as I don’t overwater this, it should grow and bloom beautifully, however fingers crossed, as if my past experience is anything to go by, it will not be a sure thing!”

This year’s Horticultural Spring Show featured unusual categories of daffodils, with Dr Rosie Mack winning several prizes for her blooms. There were also colourful entries of finger painting from the Kangaroos, who all received certificates of merit. As the Horticultural Shows are open to everyone, first time exhibiters Maureen and Sarah Goodwill from Hailsham, were delighted to win prizes for their displays!

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society spring show

Stephanie continues: “The Haywards Heath Horticultural Society do so many supportive things for our community. Why not take part or join them to enjoy things like famous garden tours, planting the Haywards Heath Fire Station, picnics, enlightening garden talks and tips on looking after your plants or green spaces. All green local fingers can also enter the Summer Show at the Orchards Shopping Centre on 15th June and have their plants proudly on display – you never know, you might even win a prize!”

Haywards Heath Horticultural Society Chair Shirley Anderson said: “How wonderful to see the beautiful Spring daffodils, tulips and all the amazing entries with lovely perfumes. It was also fantastic to see such a well-attended show. Thank you to everyone who entered and attended and thank you so much to our charming Mayor for joining us at the event. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed chatting to her during the afternoon and it was so kind of her to present prizes to all the winners of the show.”

Haywards Heath Horticultural Show AWARDS Spring Show 6th April 2024

Coming of Age Trophy Winner of Class 11, these 4 cups were awarded to Dr Rosie Mack

Winner of best daffodil Exhibit

The Eileen Hayward Memorial Cup Winner of Class 19 & The St Clair Challenge Trophy Winner of Class 28 both cups were awarded to Ron Ekins

The Centenary Cup Best exhibit in Class 20 was awarded to Maureen Goodwill

Roger’s Vase Winner of Class 32 was awarded to Angela Ekins

The Phyll Taylor Trophy Winner of Floral Art Class 40 was awarded to Emma Barr

Kangaroos colourful finger paintings representing Spring

Certificates of Merit Best Exhibits in Junior Classes were awarded to Kangeroos’ Matty, Marnie, Ellie, Megan and Tabitha

Certificate of Merit Best Exhibit in Floral Art Classes awarded to Shirley Anderson

Certificate of Merit Best Exhibit in Cookery Classes awarded to Nigel Branscombe

Certificate of Merit Best Exhibit in Handicraft Classes awarded to Leslie Bright