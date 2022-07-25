Wonderful Walberton wows again at Walberton Gardeners Club summer show

Trophy winners were Bob Rogers, Keith Perry, Liz Brown, Teresa Gess, Carol Smith, Jeffrey Haine and Kate Dobson.

Other prize winners were Roberta Butler, Peter Brown, Brenda Bailey, Kath Gilham, Alan Humphrey, Robert Baly, Rosemary Burgess, Ann Cannings, Douglas Calander, Sue Pitman, Mary Lewis, Patrick Dealtry, Irene Howell, Theresa Edwards, Christine Llewllyn, David Donovan, Brian Varney, Liesma Mezulis, Pat McChesney, Cpaws Bursery, Annie Staker, Amelia Hyatt and Ellen Staker.

The dog show was another big success and the Have-a-Go Agility course, provided by Mad About Dogs, proved popular. Best Dog in the Show was awarded to Pyro with owner Vicky.

Trophy winners at the Walberton Gardeners Club summer show

Jill Brown said: “The Village Hall was filled with wonderful exhibits. The show welcomed lots of visitors to see the exhibits and partake of the stunning refreshments and enjoy a cream tea."