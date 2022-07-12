Picture from Eddie Mitchell

Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, was shot at close range in March 2020 alongside her two daughters Ava, 4, and Lexi, 2, by 42-year-old builder Robert Needham, partner to Kelly and father to the two girls, who then turned the gun on himself, an inquest heard today.

Emma Ambler, Kelly’s twin sister, described her sister as an ‘amazing sister’ who was ‘fiercely loyal’ adding that she was ‘one in a million’.

She said: “We had an idyllic and very happy childhood growing up. We used to spend hours playing together. We both liked acting and singing our hearts out.

“We had some great years and lovely memories with lots of laughter.”

“[Kelly was a] regular in pubs around Chichester and in Thursday’s nightclub and always had a great sense of humour.”

The inquest heard how the pair went to Funtington Primary School before Kelly started at Bourne Community College where she had ‘lots of friends and was always very popular’.

The incident was described as a ‘senseless and tragic situation’ and a ‘diabolical tragedy’ by members of Robert’s family.