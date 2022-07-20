The finished development will offer a collection of two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom high-quality homes.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames said this will provide a range of options for people stepping onto the property ladder, as well as commuters and families.

Louise Adams, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are so pleased that construction is now underway at our Ockley Park development in Hassocks.

Site manager Marius Tocaciu with groundworker supervisor Richard Pashley at the Ockley Park development in Hassocks

“This site will provide a great selection of homes for the local community, while benefiting from quick commutable train routes into London and Brighton.”

As part of a planning agreement with Mid Sussex District Council, Taylor Wimpey is investing more than £6 million in local community services and infrastructure.

This will include contributions towards a new a community park and orchard.