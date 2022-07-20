The finished development will offer a collection of two bedroom apartments and two, three, four and five-bedroom high-quality homes.
Taylor Wimpey South Thames said this will provide a range of options for people stepping onto the property ladder, as well as commuters and families.
Louise Adams, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are so pleased that construction is now underway at our Ockley Park development in Hassocks.
“This site will provide a great selection of homes for the local community, while benefiting from quick commutable train routes into London and Brighton.”
As part of a planning agreement with Mid Sussex District Council, Taylor Wimpey is investing more than £6 million in local community services and infrastructure.
This will include contributions towards a new a community park and orchard.
