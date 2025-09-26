Work begins on major new development at Sussex children's charity

As a place of support for children, young people and families living with complex disabilities, the charity is creating The Bradbury Den to be a place where the young people at Chailey Heritage can learn alongside local schools and other community groups.

When it’s completed, The Den will be an indoor-outdoor space at the charity's thriving therapeutic farm. Patchwork Farm is a unique addition to the charity’s facilities, allowing the pupils to connect with animals including ponies, guinea pigs, and ducks. Connections with animals have helped young people living with complex disabilities to improve their communication and coordination skills.

Now the charity wants to open Patchwork Farm and all its benefits to the local community. They are planning a new educational offer for schools and other groups to learn about their environment, meet the animals, and connect with the wider Chailey Heritage community.

Will Folkes, Chailey’s Director of Specialist Services and Income said: “We want The Bradbury Den to be a special place for everyone and offer a unique opportunity for everyone to get involved. Schools will be able to learn about the environment and biodiversity, and find out how a farm is run with teamwork and cooperation. Central to the ethos of Chailey Heritage will be offering blended sessions where all the young people will be encouraged to work together.

“We are very grateful to all the companies and groups that have helped to fund the project to date, especially the Bradbury Foundation, one of our most generous donors, whose backing has made this project possible. Their support will change the lives of every young person who visits The Bradbury Den.”

At a ground breaking event, Will was joined by members of the Patchwork Farm team, including Farm Manager Lesley Barcock, Farm Education Co-ordinator Isy Fisher-Pears and Farm Assistant Turid Monteith, as well as the team from Hartley Quinn Wilson, including Mark Wilson, Project Manager.

The Den will be a sustainable, carbon neutral structure and will feature traditional, local building methods and materials. There are also plans to invite fundraisers to a Barn Raising; a unique opportunity to get their hands dirty and help with aspects of the build, including the straw bale and rammed chalk walls.

Chailey’s Chief Executive, Gareth Germer, said: “The Bradbury Den will create new opportunities for learning, connection and inclusion. It’s a space where children and young people can come together and share the same

experiences. We’re proud to be creating this unique space that supports our belief of building a future where every child is seen, heard and valued in society.”

The Bradbury Den is scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2026.

The Bradbury Foundation is a large charitable trust based in Hong Kong. It funds projects that support the elderly and special needs communities.

1 . Bradbury Den start of the build Bradbury Den start of the build Photo: supplied