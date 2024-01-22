Work has begun at a zoo in Sussex on a new exotic monkey enclosure.

Work has begun on Drusillas Park in its most ambitious zoo project to date, a state-of-the-art new enclosure for its Colobus monkeys - with a powerful message on the importance of collaboration and conservation.

The new habitat will be the zoo’s biggest yet, and was inspired by the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Fauna and Flora Garden.

The enclosure will provide an enriching, exciting new home for the colobus monkey troop.

The main aim of the design of the enclosure is to educate visitors on the power of ecotourism and how it can help local charities support native wildlife.

Drusillas will also be partnering with a Kenyan-based charity: Colobus Conservation who provide eco-tours to visitors and locals to support the Angolan Colobus monkeys in the Diani region.

Established in 1997, the charity was created in response to the high number of deaths of Colobus monkeys on the Diani Beach road. Over the last 25 years, Colobus Conservation have done much work promoting the conservation, preservation, and protection of Colobus monkeys and their coastal forest habitat.

The zoo’s hope is that alongside creating a new environment for the Colobus monkeys to live in, we can also raise funds and increase awareness about the essential work charities do to help conserve wildlife. The zoo also hopes to provide human resources out in Kenya, so our keepers get the chance to see Colobus Conservation's amazing work in person.