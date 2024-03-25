Work continues on Bognor Regis arcade as council looks to appoint contractor to prepare building for regeneration
and live on Freeview channel 276
The process of appointing the contractor is now well underway, they added, and a planning application detailing the regeneration plans – which comprise new homes and retail space in the area – will be submitted to the council in full later this year.
A range of internal and external surveys and site investigations have also been taking place at the site, and these surveys have informed the site team of the condition of the building, as well as preliminary designs and costings.
Separate to all this, the Arun District Council estates team has been conducting roof repairs, which are due to be completed by late spring or early summer. The council claims it continues to maintain regular contact with The Arcade’s residents.
Work on The Arcade started in September last year, when the scaffolding was erected. Roofing work started in November, and the council had hoped to complete the work earlier this year.
Unfortunately, the process was complicated by the fact that the council uncovered several structural defects that needed to be corrected before the roofing work could really begin. The actual roofing work did not restart until January 2024 and was delayed again due to circumstances outside the council’s control, a spokesperson has explained. It is now progressing again: last week most of the structural repairs were completed and additional carpentry work is ongoing.
Unfortunately, one of the lead flat roofs was stolen last week and, according to the council, this will delay things further while workers search for a replacement.
The council spokesperson also said: “We have asked the contractors to do a weekly clean from around the Heras fencing and scaffolding within the Arcade, and we will be keeping dealing with the pigeon droppings too.”
Last year, news of the works sparked outrage amongst business owners in the Arcade when it was revealed they may have to foot the bill for some of the repairs, despite paying several thousand pounds a year in service charge. At the time, the council reassured Sussex World it was in communication with business owners about their concerns.