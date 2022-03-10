'Work is in hand' to fix technical problems with Bognor Town Council meetings

The statement comes after the town council experienced difficulties livestreaming their meetings on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The council does its best to livestream meetings via Facebook, giving members of the public a chance to watch from home but, earlier this week, technical difficulties made it hard for residents to hear what was being said.

"Work is in hand to try and rectify this and we hope to be able to return to streaming our meetings as soon as possible," a spokesperson explained. "We thank everyone for their understanding and patience in the meantime."

Bognor Regis Town Council

They went on to add that town council meetings are open to all members of the public. Those wishing to join in person are asked to email [email protected], or call 01243 867744, to pre-book a seat.