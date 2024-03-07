Work set to commence on East Sussex’s Cuckoo Trail
The works set to be undertaken include the ‘upgrading' of the picnic area south of Heathfield.
The picnic area will be closed while the works take place but the trail itself will remain open.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “On Monday, March 11, work will commence to upgrade the Cuckoo Trail picnic area south of Heathfield and to make it accessible by all.
“Whilst the picnic area will obviously be closed for the works, the trail itself will remain open. However users should approach the area (800m south of Ghyll Road in Heathfield) with caution as there may be width restrictions and vehicle movements along the Trail until the works are complete.
“The work is being undertaken by a local company, C J Thorne, and is part funded by money from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”