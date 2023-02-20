Work starts on Hastings beach outfall pipe - in pictures
Engineers have been spotted on Hastings beach undertaking works on an outfall pipe.
By Richard Gladstone
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:32pm
The workers were seen on Pelham Beach during the weekend and are carrying out work on behalf of Southern Water.
The outfall pipe drains water into the sea and is believed to have become blocked with shingle.
Engineers were seen lengthening the pipe on behalf of Southern Water.
The water company has been approached for a comment.
