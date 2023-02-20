Edit Account-Sign Out
Work starts on Hastings beach outfall pipe - in pictures

Engineers have been spotted on Hastings beach undertaking works on an outfall pipe.

By Richard Gladstone
1 hour ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 3:32pm

The workers were seen on Pelham Beach during the weekend and are carrying out work on behalf of Southern Water.

The outfall pipe drains water into the sea and is believed to have become blocked with shingle.

Engineers were seen lengthening the pipe on behalf of Southern Water.

The water company has been approached for a comment.

Pelham works 1 170223 Kevin Boorman.JPG

Works begin to reinstate part of the pipe on Pelham Beach, Hastings. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

Pelham works 3 170223 Kevin Boorman.JPG

Works begin to reinstate part of the pipe on Pelham Beach, Hastings. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

Pelham works 2 170223 Kevin Boorman.JPG

Works begin to reinstate part of the pipe on Pelham Beach, Hastings. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

Pelham works 6 170223 Kevin Boorman.JPG

Works begin to reinstate part of the pipe on Pelham Beach, Hastings. Picture by Kevin Boorman

Photo: Kevin Boorman

