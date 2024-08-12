Diggers and other machinery are at the site of the former Cornwallis street car park preparing and flattening the ground to make way for the start of construction of the hotel.

The car park was permanently closed two years ago to make way for the construction of the 84-bedroom Premier Inn.

In February 2022, planners at Hastings Borough Council approved proposals to build the new five-store hotel at the Cornwallis Street car park.

The application was led by Hastings Borough Council, which owns the land.

This saw some criticism of the authority, as there had been limited public consultation on the proposals, which officers said was as a result of the scheme coming forward at a time of strict coronavirus restrictions.

The proposals, which were submitted by Whitbread plc in late 2021, attracted opposition from some residents.

Objections included fears that the building would lead to a loss of light and privacy for nearby residents in Mann Street, South Terrace and St Andrews Square.

The site of the former Cornwallis Street car park was also sold by the council early this year to make way for the new Premier Inn after the building project’s cost almost doubled.

When first agreed in October 2019, the project was expected to cost around £7m. But in September 2023 cabinet members backed proposals to increase the project’s capital programme budget to £13.6m.

The council said the hotel build process will create around 35 construction jobs and when it opens it will provide 84 beds, around 30 jobs and bring an estimated visitor spend of £2.1m a year.

1 . IMG_2507.jpg Building work on the new hotel has started Photo: Staff

2 . IMG_2504.jpg Building work on the new hotel has started Photo: Staff

3 . IMG_2505.jpg Building work on the new hotel has started Photo: Staff